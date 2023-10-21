Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Staff quits restaurant over disagreement over Ohio Issue 1 sign
An Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is shown at the Miami Science Museum, Tuesday, June 7, 2011...
Employee bitten by rattlesnake at Cincinnati Zoo
A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
One person is dead in a shooting during what appears to be a break-in at a Delhi Township smoke...
Intruder shot dead in Delhi Township smoke shop, police say
Officers went to the scene at Northgate Meadows Apartments on Arborwood Drive around 11 p.m....
Man arrested for woman’s murder in Colerain Township, police say

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Newport Friday afternoon to celebrate the Margaritaville...
KY Gov. Andy Beshear visits Newport for $133.6M Margaritaville hotel proposal
In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of the Raanan family is Judith...
Father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan says she’s ‘doing very good’