1 person shot, killed in Covington, lieutenant says

Covington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Covington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) -One person was shot and killed in Covington Sunday morning, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Lt. Bradbury says officers got a call just after 1 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 300 block of E. 39th Street in Latonia.

When officers arrived, they found a victim shot several times, Lt. Bradbury said.

Lt. Bradbury says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Police will release the name of the victim next of kin.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

