CPD: Pedestrian seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash

Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt Saturday afternoon.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit responded to the 5200 block of Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy around noon and found a pedestrian who was hit by a car, police said.

According to police, the driver of a 2001 Toyota Avalon was traveling north on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk.

The vehicle hit a 60-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center, police say.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Police said that the driver was uninjured.

It is undetermined if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating whether speed and impairment are the causes that led to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

