FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a cool and dry day in the tri-state on Sunday! The official morning low at CVG was 46° followed by an afternoon high of 57°!

Sunday night will see clear skies and light winds. Combine that with temperatures in the mid 30s and you’ll see frost develop!

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area (including Cincinnati) from 2AM to 9AM Monday. Clinton and Highland counties are under a FREEZE WARNING also from 2AM to 9AM Monday. Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the frost off the windshield and layer up the kids before school!

Monday morning will have areas of frost followed by abundant sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A BIG warm up is in store for much of the work week ahead! Tuesday morning lows will start in the mid 40s, but the thermometer will rise all the way into the mid 70s! Add the fact that we’ll see sunshine for much of Tuesday, though mid-to-high level clouds will increase later in the day. Wednesday and Thursday will see more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday through Thursday will be great to get some outdoor chores done like raking leaves or getting the last mow of the season finished!

Friday into next weekend will have opportunities for a few isolated showers with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Beyond the extended forecast, we’re expecting cooler-than-normal temperatures with chances for showers and even a hard freeze around Halloween week! Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of October and start of November!

