Frosty Monday Morning - Warmer Temperatures on the Way

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will see mostly sunny skies for the bulk of the day, but the sunshine won’t help with temperatures much! Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s thanks to a north wind.

After a chilly day, Sunday night will see clear skies and light winds. Combine that with temperatures in the mid 30s and you’ll see frost develop! A FROST ADVISORY AND A FREEZE WARNING have been issued for parts of the Tri-State from 2AM to 9AM Monday.

Monday morning will have areas of frost followed by abundant sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A BIG warm up is in store for Tuesday after morning lows in the mid 40s. The thermometer will rise all the way into the mid 70s! Add the fact that we’ll see sunshine for much of Tuesday, it’ll be a great day to get outside in the tri-state!

Clouds move in Wednesday and Thursday but warm conditions will continue with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday into next weekend will have opportunities for a few isolated showers with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Beyond the extended forecast, we’re expecting cooler-than-normal temperatures with chances for showers and even a hard freeze around Halloween week! Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of October and start of November!

