NKY organization reaches milestone as they provide lunches to those in need

BEECHWOOD, Ky (WXIX) -Families in Northern Kentucky packed their 5,319th lunch for those in need, marking a milestone for the organization that started two years ago.

Families of Beechwood, KY gather monthly at the Beechwood cafeteria for the “Lunch on Us” event.

The families bring supplies such as tuna, chips, water, and granola bars to pack into lunch bags and give to those in need.

“It’s important for me because you know we’ve both been blessed in life, and my parents have taught me to give back to people and to use what you have to help other people, and I just want to be able to see everyone succeed,” volunteer Campbell Eck said.

Beechwood parent and event coordinator Cory Best says his family started this event two years ago when they moved to the Beechwood area.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for us to really teach our kids about giving back and that they understand that their lives are pretty easy and privileged, and not everybody has it that way,” Best said.

As the meals were packed, children colored pictures and wrote sweet messages on the bags.

“We all live these busy lives, and so just trying to do these little acts of kindness for everyone just really helps us to try to be better people,” Best said.

