Nominations closing for the Cincinnati Reds to win 2023 Selig Award

(Cincinnati Reds)
(Cincinnati Reds)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Time is running out to help the Cincinnati Reds win a prestigious award for philanthropy.

The Cincinnati Reds are one of this year’s finalists for Major League Baseball’s 2023 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence.

This award recognizes baseball teams for their charitable efforts, and the Reds are the only team from the Tri-State area out of five ball clubs being recognized. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are also finalists.

The Reds are nominated for its annual program, Reds Community Fund Makeover.

According to Major League Baseball’s website, since 2010, the Community Makeover has given back more than $10 million dollars to help improve local neighborhoods and schools and connect youth to baseball and softball programs.

Four sites in Madisonville were selected for the 2023 Community Makeover. You can learn more about those projects here.

Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. You must be at least 13 years old to vote.

The Selig Award Winner will be announced in December during MLB meetings.

To cast your vote, visit www.mlb.com.

