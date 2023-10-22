Shooting investigation in OTR underway, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy police presence is in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night due to a shooting investigation.

Police say they believe it happened in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets.

A man was transported to Christ Hospital in a personal vehicle, police have confirmed.

The call came in after 9 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

