Shooting investigation in OTR underway, police say
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy police presence is in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night due to a shooting investigation.
Police say they believe it happened in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets.
A man was transported to Christ Hospital in a personal vehicle, police have confirmed.
The call came in after 9 p.m., according to dispatchers.
Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
