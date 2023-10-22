Contests
Shooting investigation in OTR underway, police say

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.
Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy police presence is in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night due to a shooting investigation.

Police say they believe it happened in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets.

Police said they believe that the shooting took place in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets.
Police said they believe that the shooting took place in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets.(Fallen, Mildred | WXIX)

A man was transported to Christ Hospital in a personal vehicle, police have confirmed.

The call came in after 9 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

