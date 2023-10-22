Siemens Cincinnati workers protest over possible cuts to company healthcare plan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some workers held a protest outside of a local factory Saturday morning over what they say are possible cuts to their healthcare plan.

“Our health is not up for debate” read signs outside of Siemens Factory in Cincinnati.

“We need change. We need to be compensated. People here sacrifice their bodies every day,” said Vic Henderson President of IUE-CWA Local 765. “This is heavy manufacturing and we need quality healthcare.”

The protest comes amid ongoing contract negotiations for a new 4-year union contract.

According to the union for Siemens workers, cuts by the multi-billion dollar company would place an immense burden on workers.

“The company is offering us high deductible plans with $11,000 out of pocket and we are not willing to accept it,” Henderson said. “I am not sure how long it takes to get that through, but we need comprehensive healthcare here and just like this is bigger than us. It’s a national problem. The health care is eroding in this nation and companies need to step up and think more about the employees than they do bottom lines.

“We have said before this a hill we’re willing to die on and maybe they understand now,” Henderson adds.

FOX19 has reached out to Siemens’ spokespeople for an official statement.

