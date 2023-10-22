Thousands gather for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and 5K Run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and people across the Tri-State have been holding fundraisers and working to increase awareness.

More than 15,000 people gathered Saturday at Yeatman’s Cove downtown for the 27th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and 5K Run.

“It’s just such an inspiration to be surrounded by people who are giving back to the community, remembering those we’ve lost, and celebrating those who have been touched by breast cancer,” said Hannah Wallace Director of Development for the American Cancer Society.

Fighting back tears, Sandra Jones was up early this morning to support her daughter Gloria Samuel, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

“This journey has been one that I never thought I would experience. I have and for any mother just anyone, always be there for them, always,” Jones said.

Gloria Samuel shares her reason for participating in the run.

“It’s been a lot. I’ve had two surgeries,” Samuel shared. “One unexpected because after doing the first surgery which we thought was the lumpectomy removal, turned into me actually having invasive breast cancer.”

Samuel’s second surgery was a success. She then began her weeks-long radiation treatment.

“Three weeks of every morning going in for radiation treatment and yesterday was my last day so I’m super excited to be done.”

The breast cancer survivor is celebrating by taking part in the run.

“Today means more to me than any that I have supported in the past. So I have never been able to be on the pavement.”

Saturday, Samuel walked alongside participants who all had one common goal: End the disease.

Wallace says their goal is to raise half of a million dollars for breast cancer research and patient services.

“We’ll for sure hit that 500,000 mark today,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 4 million breast cancer survivors are living in the U.S. and nearly 300,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year.

People can make a contribution to this cause by going to the American Cancer Society’s website to donate.

