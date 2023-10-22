Contests
Update: Victim’s name released in Covington shooting, lieutenant says

Covington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Police have released the name of the person killed in Covington Sunday morning, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Lt. Bradbury says that Peter Larkin, 35, of Covington, was shot in the 300 block of E. 39th Street in Latonia just after 1 a.m.

According to Lt. Bradbury, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

