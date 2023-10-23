Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

8 abducted children found safe; woman arrested

Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (KAIT/Gray News) - Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California, police said.

According to an Anderson, California, Police Department media release, a concerned citizen noticed six children were with a woman who displayed “bizarre behavior” on Saturday.

That person contacted authorities asking for them to do a welfare check on the woman.

Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.
Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they found the woman with six children parked in a Dodge pickup truck with Arkansas plates.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rogers, Arkansas, was the woman identified with the children and was arrested on a warrant from Arkansas for the abduction of eight children, authorities said.

Officers said Fullerton later told them the other two children were at a residence in the Cottonwood, California, area.

All eight children found had been listed as abducted.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.
Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they discovered that Fullerton was the biological mother of the children who had lost custodial rights.

Fullerton was taken to the Shasta County Jail on her Arkansas arrest warrant.

The children were reunited with their guardian parents from their adoptions in Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Covington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Update: Victim’s name released in NKY shooting, lieutenant says
Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Colerain Township car accident, police say
Police say they arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Johnson in connection with a shooting that occurred...
Suspect arrested after woman shot in same Delhi Township shopping center as fatal shooting hours before

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept....
Sen. Menendez returns to New York court to enter plea to new conspiracy charge
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the "Boo!seum"
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the “Boo!seum”
Surveillance footage caught the moment a vehicle burst through a local wine store in Milwaukee.
Car crashes into building, wrecking wine business
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the "Boo!seum"
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the "Boo!seum"