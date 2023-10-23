Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the “Boo!seum”
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center has transformed itself into a spooky environment this month, and you still have time to go there for a ghostly experience.
FOX19 meteorologist Catherine Bodak shows you what’s in store for you. Watch the video below:
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.