Clermont County crash causes thousands of power outages, dispatchers say

CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power because of a highway crash in Milford Sunday evening.

As of 8:00 p.m., approximately 8,000 customers are affected in Milford and Goshen, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Miami Township Police and other departments responded to a crash on Ohio State Route 131, according to the Clermont County Police dispatch.

The dispatcher said a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole, which caused wires to fall onto the roadway.

Due to the severity of the crash, police say they expect the roadway to be shut down for the rest of the night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also responded to the scene with road closure signs, dispatchers said.

At this time, the extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

Dispatchers say they do not have an estimated time of when roads will reopen or when power will be restored.

