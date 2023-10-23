Contests
Clermont County crash closed roadway Sunday, dispatchers say

Dispatchers said they did not know when the road would reopen.
Dispatchers said they did not know when the road would reopen.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A state highway remains closed in Milford Sunday night after a crash.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Miami Township Police and other departments responded to a crash on Ohio State Route 131, according to the Clermont County Police dispatch.

The dispatcher said a vehicle crashed into an electrical pole, which caused wires to fall onto the roadway.

Due to the severity of the crash, police say they expect the roadway to be shut down for the rest of the night.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also responded to the scene with road closure signs, dispatchers said.

At this time, the extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

Dispatchers say they do not have an estimated time of when roads will reopen.

Following the crash, Duke Energy’s outage map showed that approximately 8,000 customers were affected in Milford and Goshen. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the map shows that most customers’ power was restored.

