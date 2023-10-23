Contests
Clermont County crash knocks out power for hours

A crash Sunday night closed a state route in Clermont County and knocked out power to thousands...
A crash Sunday night closed a state route in Clermont County and knocked out power to thousands of Duke Energy customers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - A crash Sunday night closed a state route in Clermont County and knocked out power to thousands of Duke Energy customers.

It happened on Ohio 131 near Wild Rose Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and knocked down power lines, throwing some 8,000 Duke Energy customers into the dark, according to county dispatchers and the utility’s website.

Duke Energy responded, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Most of the power was restored Sunday night. The road reopened early Monday.

The rest of the outages - just over 240 early Monday - were restored by 6 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.

