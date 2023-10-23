Contests
Clermont County crash knocks out power to thousands

Ohio 131 is open again in Clermont County but power is still out to more than 200 Duke Energy residents due to a crash Sunday.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - Ohio 131 is open again in Clermont County but power is still out to more than 200 Duke Energy residents due to a crash Sunday.

It happened near Wild Rose Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and knocked down power lines, throwing some 8,000 Duke Energy customers into the dark, according to county dispatchers and the utility’s website.

Duke Energy responded, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Most of the power was restored Sunday night. The road reopened early Monday.

The rest of the outages - just over 240 early Monday - are expected to be restored by 7 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.

