Crash closes Clermont County road, knocks out power to thousands

CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - Ohio 131 remains closed in Clermont County early Monday with still power out to more than 200 Duke Energy residents due to a crash Sunday.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Wild Rose Lane around 7 p.m., knocking down power lines and throwing 8,000 Duke Energy customers into the dark, according to county dispatchers and the utility’s website.

Duke Energy responded, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Most of the power was restored Sunday night. The rest of the outages - just over 240 early Monday - is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.