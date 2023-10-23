Fatal crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old man is dead in a weekend crash in Preble County that deputies suspect was caused by excessive speed and alcohol, sheriff’s officials say.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Lexington Road. Just prior, deputies saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 35 between Eaton and West Alexandria, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies unsuccessfully tried to catch up to the vehicle, which they estimated was speeding more than 80 mph. It was last seen north on Ware Road towards Lexington Road, sheriff’s officials said in a news release Monday.

The deputies continued driving east on Lexington Road to Ohio 503, didn’t see the speeding vehicle and then backtracked on Lexington Road, according to the release.

They spotted it crashed off the north side of the road in a culvert.

Their preliminary investigation determined the driver, Matthew Elswick, 42, lost control of a 2010 Mercedes in a curve, according to the release.

The Mercedes went off the left side of the road, rotating counterclockwise, and struck a tree in a culvert, sheriff’s officials say.

Elswick was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office

