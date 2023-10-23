Fountain Square ice rink, bumper cars returning in November

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready to lace up your ice skates! The UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, returns to Fountain Square in early November.

Starting Nov. 4, people will be able to enjoy ice skating and bumper cars.

3CDC said this year they will return to walk-up sales. Since 2020, the rink implemented a reservation system with timed entry but that won’t be the case for this year.

All open skate sessions are $10 and include admission and skate rental, 3CDC announced Monday. Kids under the age of four are free with paid adult admission and must be accompanied on the ice at all times.

Bumper cars will run opposite ice skating on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bumper car punch cards are available for $10 and are valid for five rides each. These cards are sold on-site and are valid all season.

During these split ice skate sessions, admission to the rink is $6 and includes skate rental. Admission is payable by credit or debit card or mobile payments only. No cash is accepted at Fountain Square.

The ice rink build starts Monday and takes about two weeks to complete, 3CDC said.

The Nov. 4 opening weekend includes special events like the annual Tree Trimming Party on Nov. 5 ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Buffalo Bills hosted in partnership with UC Health.

The Tailgate event takes on new significance as UC Health will be at Fountain Square promoting cardiac arrest awareness and recognizing the UC Medical team members who cared for Bills’ player Damar Hamlin following the game last January.

Hours, schedules and prices are available online.

