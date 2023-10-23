Contests
Frosty start Monday ahead of big warm-up

Tracking frost and even freezing conditions for the tri-state Monday morning, but temperatures will REALLY warm up for the rest of the work week!
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Monday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

FROST ADVISORY: This covers most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area including Cincinnati.

FREEZE WARNING: Clinton and Highland counties.

Morning lows are dipping into the 30s.

Be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the frost off the windshield and layer up the kids before school!

Later, sunny skies will return with highs reaching the 60s.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Then, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says much warmer air is coming the rest of the week.

Highs will reach the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s through Thursday.

This will be a great time to get some outdoor chores done like raking leaves or the final lawn mow of the season.

Rain chances will return by week’s end with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Halloween next week, cooler-than-normal air and more chances for showers are expected, along with a hard freeze, according to the weather team.

