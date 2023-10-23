Man identified after weekend shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who died at Christ Hospital following a weekend shooting has been identified.

Damarcus Duffy, 26, died on Oct. 21, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Around 9 p.m. that night, the Cincinnati Police Department said officers were called to the 1600 block of Walnut Street for a reported shooting.

No victim was found at the scene, but a short time later, a man was brought to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound, police explained.

The 26-year-old died at the hospital, police said.

The victim was identified Monday as Duffy, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.