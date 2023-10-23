Contests
Man identified after weekend shooting in OTR

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who died at Christ Hospital following a weekend shooting has been identified.

Damarcus Duffy, 26, died on Oct. 21, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Around 9 p.m. that night, the Cincinnati Police Department said officers were called to the 1600 block of Walnut Street for a reported shooting.

No victim was found at the scene, but a short time later, a man was brought to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound, police explained.

The 26-year-old died at the hospital, police said.

The victim was identified Monday as Duffy, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

