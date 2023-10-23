Temps warming into 60s after frosty start

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are rebounding under sunny skies after a frosty start Monday morning.

A Frost Advisory for most of the Tri-State ended at 9 a.m.

Highs are expected to climb into the low 60s by this afternoon.

We’ll have another brisk start Tuesday with lows in the mid-40s.

Then, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says much warmer air will dominate the forecast over the next several days.

Highs will reach the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

This will be a great time to get some outdoor chores done like raking leaves or the final lawn mow of the season.

Rain chances will return by week’s end with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Halloween next week, cooler-than-normal air and more chances for showers are expected, along with a hard freeze, according to the weather team.

