Warm Temperatures on the Way

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, there will be abundant sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the lower 60s.

A BIG warm up is in store for much of the work week ahead! Tuesday morning lows will start in the mid 40s, but the thermometer will rise all the way into the mid 70s! Add the fact that we’ll see sunshine for much of Tuesday, though mid-to-high level clouds will increase later in the day. Wednesday and Thursday will see more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday through Thursday will be great to get some outdoor chores done like raking leaves or getting the last mow of the season finished!

Friday into next weekend will have opportunities for a few isolated showers with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 60s. Beyond the extended forecast, we’re expecting cooler-than-normal temperatures with chances for showers and even a hard freeze around Halloween week! Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of October and start of November!

