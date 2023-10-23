West End shooting victim identified

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been identified following a deadly shooting in the West End on Oct. 20.

Terrell Williams Jr., 39, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as an “apparent homicide” victim.

On Oct. 20, the Cincinnati Police Department said they found a 39-year-old man inside a David Street apartment with a gunshot wound.

Police explained they were called to the scene by a woman, who they said was the suspected shooter.

Police have not said if they arrested the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

