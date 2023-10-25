Contests
1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting near Cincinnati school, police say

A woman died at the hospital.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Tayler Davis and Brittany Harry
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting near a Cincinnati school early Wednesday, police say.

A man called 911 shortly before 8 a.m. and reported he and his wife were shot in a vehicle at 3280 River Road, which is the address for Riverside Academy, according to the initial emergency communication reports.

The vehicle crashed into the woods off River Road after the shooting and at least one person was extricated by Cincinnati firefighters, according to the initial emergency communication reports.

A 33-year-old woman and man were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

The man was treated for life-threatening injuries, he said.

A child who also was in the vehicle was not physically hurt, he added.

No arrests were made as police continued to investigate, Lt. Cunningham said.

A car being towed after a double shooting caused it to crash into the woods along River Road...
A car being towed after a double shooting caused it to crash into the woods along River Road Wednesday.(WXIX)

The school went into an immediate lockdown after the shooting as a precaution, according to Riverside Academy Superintendent Jamie Brady.

He said administrators overheard five distant gunshots shortly after a vehicle drove through the school driveway during student drop-off and then exited onto River Road.

The lockdown ended about 20 minutes later when it was lifted by police.

“To our knowledge, no students witnessed the occurrence as they were safely in lockdown. The incident occurred at the bottom of the campus driveway and in an off-campus embankment,” the superintendent wrote in a statement.

“I was laying in bed this morning watching the news when I heard the pow, pow, pow of a gun and from the sound of it, I knew it was extremely close and I jumped out and looked out and I see all the commotion in front of my house,” resident Lisa Sanker described.

“Just all the traffic was stopped. I seen all the trees down across the street. I know something had happened.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

