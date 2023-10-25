Cincinnati city council passes bill supporting crack down on ‘street takeovers’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council members passed a resolution Wednesday supporting a new state law that would toughen penalties related to “street takeovers.”

Street takeovers are when a crowd takes over a road or intersection to watch cars do burnouts and donuts. There have been at least two takeovers in Cincinnati in the last month, including one that blocked the Lytle Tunnel on I-71.

The resolution supports House Bill 56, which would increase penalties when drivers run from police.

“The role of a police officer in today’s society is already dangerous enough,” council member Mark Jeffreys said. “I think it’s something we need to get behind and we need to put this to a stop.”

If passed, the bill would include penalties such as losing a license, higher fines and making some violators a possible third-degree felony.

Supporting the resolution were Liz Keating, Mark Jeffreys and Scotty Johnson.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said takeovers need to stop, but said the penalties in the bill are too harsh.

“What I struggle with in this bill is putting felonies on the records of these young people because they’re doing donuts in the middle of the street,” Kearney said. “It seems a bit overreaching to me because it really creates problems going forward.”

Dan Hills of the Fraternal Order of Police said many of the takeover participants wear face masks and remove license plates so they and their cars can’t be identified. He said most districts in the city only have two officers on patrol most nights, making it hard for the police to respond to scenes.

“The thrill with this is showing your middle finger to law and order,” Hills said. “Telling everybody you don’t really care what they do and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

The bill passed the committee stage in the Ohio Statehouse and could be coming to a floor vote.

