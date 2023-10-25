Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati city council passes bill supporting crack down on ‘street takeovers’

Cincinnati City Council passes resolution backing bill punishing 'street takeovers'
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council members passed a resolution Wednesday supporting a new state law that would toughen penalties related to “street takeovers.”

Street takeovers are when a crowd takes over a road or intersection to watch cars do burnouts and donuts. There have been at least two takeovers in Cincinnati in the last month, including one that blocked the Lytle Tunnel on I-71.

The resolution supports House Bill 56, which would increase penalties when drivers run from police.

“The role of a police officer in today’s society is already dangerous enough,” council member Mark Jeffreys said. “I think it’s something we need to get behind and we need to put this to a stop.”

If passed, the bill would include penalties such as losing a license, higher fines and making some violators a possible third-degree felony.

Supporting the resolution were Liz Keating, Mark Jeffreys and Scotty Johnson.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said takeovers need to stop, but said the penalties in the bill are too harsh.

“What I struggle with in this bill is putting felonies on the records of these young people because they’re doing donuts in the middle of the street,” Kearney said. “It seems a bit overreaching to me because it really creates problems going forward.”

Dan Hills of the Fraternal Order of Police said many of the takeover participants wear face masks and remove license plates so they and their cars can’t be identified. He said most districts in the city only have two officers on patrol most nights, making it hard for the police to respond to scenes.

“The thrill with this is showing your middle finger to law and order,” Hills said. “Telling everybody you don’t really care what they do and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

The bill passed the committee stage in the Ohio Statehouse and could be coming to a floor vote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss
Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders
Every day, millions of people get behind the wheel in Ohio. Only 66% of drivers in the state...
Ohio senator looks to revamp state’s Move Over law