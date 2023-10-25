Contests
Cincinnati man pleads guilty to sex trafficking missing Indiana teen

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man could face up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to sex trafficking a teenage girl according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Court documents say Payton Jamar Brown, 26, trafficked the 16-year-old from June until October 2022 and again in February 2023.

Brown met the victim on an online dating app and began a relationship with her, Parker said.

The 16-year-old then began living with Brown, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brown posted photos of the teen to a website advertising sexual encounters, according to Parker.

The U.S. Attorney says the victim had sex with at least 40 men for money, which was then given to Brown.

Brown filmed sexual encounters with the teenager, which he then attempted to sell to others, Parker said.

Brown was arrested by the FBI in February 2023

As part of his plea, Brown will forfeit his home in Colerain Township and proceeds of the sale will be given to his victim.

A sentencing date will be determined at a future hearing.

