Man pleads guilty to killing unborn child in 2022, court docs say

Luis Rodriguez Bueso, 23, took a plea deal Wednesday in a 2022 crash that killed a woman's...
Luis Rodriguez Bueso, 23, took a plea deal Wednesday in a 2022 crash that killed a woman's unborn child.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide for a crash that happened in 2022.

On March 5, Luis Rodriguez Bueso, who was 21 at the time, was driving with a pregnant woman in the passenger seat on Broadwell Road when he crashed his vehicle into a stopped train, court documents say.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Bueso was driving 85 mph in a 35 mph zone and was not legally allowed to drive because he had a suspended license.

An initial filing states that the crash resulted in the “unlawful termination” of the woman’s pregnancy.

Bueso was indicted on one count vehicular assault and one count aggravated vehicular homicide by a Hamilton County Grand Jury in September 2022.

His bond was set at 10% of $50,000 by a Hamilton County Judge. Bueso was bailed out of jail on Sept. 29, 2022, according to a recognizance for appearance document.

On Wednesday, Bueso took a plea deal, dismissing the vehicular assault charge.

In addition to his one year sentence, he will not be allowed to drive for 10 years.

