Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in brother’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the death of his brother.

Justin Glenn was accused of murder, but on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a gun specification, according to Butler County court records.

Glenn shot and killed his brother in February 2022, investigators said.

Glenn was also wounded and police say he fled the scene and ended up at Fort Hamilton Hospital for treatment.

Police say Glenn walked into the hospital lobby with a 9 mm handgun and placed it on the front desk counter.

Glenn was initially found incompetent in August 2022 but found competent this July.

Court records show he is facing up to 16.5 years. His sentencing is Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

