Tri-State business celebrates International Artist Day
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - To celebrate International Artist Day on Wednesday, Condado Tacos honored artists through food, drinks and a colorful atmosphere.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.