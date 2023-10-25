Burrow, Bengals prepare for showdown with NFC West-leading 49ers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and the Bengals are coming back from their bye week knowing they still have to get better going through the season.

Burrow and the Bengals went into their bye week winners of back-to-back games.

The offensive outburst in Arizona, a 34-20 Bengals win, gave fans the feeling that Burrow’s calf injury was no longer hindering his play.

As to where the calf is heading into Week 8, Burrow said, “I feel really good.”

Burrow added that he is still doing “maintenance” on the calf. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2023

In the following game on Oct. 15 at Paycor Stadium, it was the Cincinnati defense that came up huge. The Bengals defense held the Seattle Seahawks out of the endzone in the game’s finals moments to secure the 17-13.

Burrow said he knew immediately after the game the offense struggled in the second half. He said they know they must improve on that going forward.

Cincinnati improved their record to 3-3 with the win against Seattle.

Burrow and the Bengals take on another NFC West team this week.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers looked like the clear-cut best team in the league.

Their momentum came to a halt in Week 6 when McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel suffered injuries. San Francisco lost that game to the Cleveland Browns. Playing without Williams and Samuel, the 49ers suffered another defeat, this time to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers could be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who is in concussion protocol, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, 49ers’ QB Sam Darnold now is in line to start Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/NNigQ9XEy4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Sunday’s game in San Francisco between the Bengals and 49ers (5-2) starts at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.