Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison

Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an Oldham County prison.
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an Oldham County prison.(Oldham County Jail)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into a prison for her client, WAVE News Troubleshooters confirmed.

Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, an attorney with the Fernandez and Maloney Law Firm, is charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs and promoting contraband.

According to the police report, Hellmann brought papers that had been soaked in synthetic drugs into the Roederer Correctional Complex in La Grange.

Originally, Hellman told police she didn’t know what the papers were for. She later told the officer she “wanted to talk” and said knew something was wrong and that she “should have known better than to do it.”

Hellman added a possible family member had given her the papers to deliver. She had made it into the attorney-client room with the alleged drug-laced documents, the report states.

Hellman was processed at the Oldham County Jail and was arraigned Thursday morning. She was released from custody late Thursday morning.

The Fernandez and Maloney Law Firm declined to comment.

