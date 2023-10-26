Car riddled with bullets in OTR, driver grazed in arm, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover after he was grazed by a bullet in OTR early Thursday.

A woman called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and reported her boyfriend was shot inside a vehicle at Logan and Green streets.

When police arrived, they realized a 48-year-old man was grazed in his left arm with a bullet - and the vehicle had eight bullets fired into it nearby at Frintz Street and East McMicken Avenue, according to Sgt. Phil Buccino.

That’s where the crime scene is and then the victim drove himself to Logan and Green, where officers first responded, he said.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Buccino.

No arrests were made while police continued to investigate.

