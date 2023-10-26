Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio and Indiana.

Stapleton’s website shows he will perform three concerts in Ohio:

Blossom Music Center in Cleveland - May 31, 2024

Huntington Center in Toledo - July 18, 2024

Schottenstein Center in Columbus - July 19, 2024

Tickets for all three of the Ohio stops go on sale Nov. 3, 2023.

Stapelton will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on May 4, 2024.

The Indiana concert is part of the 2024 stadium tour that will also feature country music legend George Strait and Little Big Town.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Stadium concert are on sale now.

