Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio and Indiana.(Chris Stapleton / YouTube)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio and Indiana.

Stapleton’s website shows he will perform three concerts in Ohio:

  • Blossom Music Center in Cleveland - May 31, 2024
  • Huntington Center in Toledo - July 18, 2024
  • Schottenstein Center in Columbus - July 19, 2024

Tickets for all three of the Ohio stops go on sale Nov. 3, 2023.

Stapelton will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on May 4, 2024.

The Indiana concert is part of the 2024 stadium tour that will also feature country music legend George Strait and Little Big Town.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Stadium concert are on sale now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

3CDC said this year they will return to walk-up sales.
Fountain Square ice rink, bumper cars returning in November
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the "Boo!seum"
Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the “Boo!seum”
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
TT's Take: 'Old Dads' now on Netflix
Deck the Y’alls: Florence stadium to host winter lightfest
Florence Y’alls’ winter lightfest returns for second year