Cincinnati’s ultrarunner breaks another world record while raising thousands for non-profit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Harvey Lewis is a Cincinnati runner and teacher, but he is known worldwide for being a talented ultra-marathon runner.

He just broke a world record at an event called the Big’s Backyard Ultra in Tennessee finishing 450 miles in 108 hours to earn him the title of last man standing.

Seventy-five people from around the world set out to be the last person standing at the Big’s Backyard Ultra in Tennessee beginning last Saturday morning.

The runners have one hour to complete a 4.1667-mile loop each hour until there is one person left.

Every 24 hours they will run 100 miles. Lasting exactly 4.5 days and 450 miles was Cincinnati’s own, Lewis.

Lewis is a Flying Pig Marathon Streaker meaning he has run each of the 25 marathons, has completed the entire Appalachian Trail, and has won the 135-mile race through Death Valley, California called Badwater twice.

But his 108 yards, or laps at the event this week earned him a world record beating the previous record of 102 laps, and bragging rights for a long time.

While he was running, his supporters were donating to a cause near and dear to his heart.

Mark Perkins with Pivot Realty Group met Lewis on a podcast he hosts before the race.

Lewis mentioned he wanted to raise money for a worthy cause and that’s where the idea was born to support the Brighton Center in Newport. The Brighton Center helps people achieve self-sufficiency through education leadership and work support to live independently and eventually become a homeowner.

As of Thursday, around $30,000 has been raised on a goal to raise $100,000.

“Every dollar counts and the lives that will be impacted with the money that Harvey and Pivot Realty has raised is just incredible,” says The Brighton Center Vice President Ellen Bates.

Moments after Lewis was the last man standing and received his coin for winning, he thanked all of the people for helping the Brighton Center and everyone for supporting him over the past five days.

Then, he got some sleep.

Lewis spent the night in his tent at the race in Tennessee. He will travel back to Cincinnati this week returning to work as early as Friday.

“His representation about what a human being should be, giving back to the community and serving back to others is just incredible and fantastic,” says Perkins, “He just so happens to be an incredibly strong-willed and minded person that some of us call stubborn.”

