Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the woman killed in what police say is a homicide near a Cincinnati elementary school early Wednesday.

Sarah Westbrooks, 33, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

She was taken to the hospital after she was shot along with a man who also was inside the vehicle, according to police.

The man reported he and his wife were shot in a vehicle at 3280 River Road, which is the address for Riverside Academy, according to emergency communication reports.

The man was taken to UC hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A child who also was inside the vehicle was not physically hurt, they said.

Cincinnati Police Spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said Thursday no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

A car being towed after a double shooting caused it to crash into the woods along River Road Wednesday. (WXIX)

Riverside Academy Superintendent Jamie Brady said a vehicle drove through the school driveway and then exited onto River Road during student drop-off.

Administrators overheard five distant gunshots and put the school on an immediate lockdown as a precaution, he said.

It ended about 20 minutes later when it was lifted by police, according to Brady.

“To our knowledge, no students witnessed the occurrence as they were safely in lockdown,” he wrote in a statement. “The incident occurred at the bottom of the campus driveway and in an off-campus embankment.”

The vehicle crashed into the woods after the shooting and at least one person was extricated by Cincinnati firefighters, according to the initial emergency communication reports.

“I was laying in bed this morning watching the news when I heard the pow, pow, pow of a gun and from the sound of it, I knew it was extremely close and I jumped out and looked out and I see all the commotion in front of my house,” resident Lisa Sanker described. “Just all the traffic was stopped. I seen all the trees down across the street. I know something had happened.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

