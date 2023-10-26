Court ruling in sex trafficking case could force mother, kids out of Colerain Township home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township woman says she was unaware that the home she is renting is now being forfeited over to the victim of a sex trafficking case.

Payton Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl from June until October 2022 and again in February 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

As part of his plea, Brown has to forfeit his home in Colerain Township and proceeds of the sale will go to his victim.

The house isn’t sitting empty as a woman and her kids are currently living there.

The woman, who FOX19 NOW is not identifying, said they moved into the home in August.

She had no idea about the history of the home until she and her children started getting unwanted visits from strangers.

“People have literally, lots of people, have stopped by, I have to say that, and I have people ask when I moved in, when I am moving out, and have been angry about certain things,” the woman explained.

The condition of the home, in some aspects she says, did raise some questions.

“There were no doors or anything on the closets and some of the rooms and the garage, there’s no way in and no way out,” she described.

The woman says she had no idea about the home being forfeited over to Brown’s victim until FOX19 NOW’s Brittany Harry went to the house Thursday.

“It brings a little bit of instability,” the woman said. “So, hopefully, they have it worked out, and maybe and it’s just not filed yet. I am going to hope for the best and that he’s not the owner anymore.”

It is uncommon to have to give up your home in a case like this, legal analyst Mike Allen says, but it is not an uncommon move sometimes ordered in court.

“In federal cases, there are many statutes, sex trafficking is one of them, where there is provision for it,” explained Allen. “I’ve not seen it in a sex trafficking case before, but it sure seems perfectly appropriate in this case.”

Brown met the victim on an online dating app and began a relationship with her, Parker said.

The 16-year-old then began living with Brown, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brown posted photos of the teen to a website advertising sexual encounters, according to Parker.

The U.S. Attorney says the victim had sex with at least 40 men for money, which was then given to Brown.

Brown filmed sexual encounters with the teenager, which he then attempted to sell to others, Parker said.

Brown was arrested by the FBI in February 2023.

He faces up to 20 years and his sentencing date will be determined at a future hearing.

