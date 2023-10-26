Former congressional candidate turned disbarred attorney and convicted felon arrested again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former congressional candidate turned disbarred Cincinnati attorney and convicted felon for stealing money from clients is under arrest again.

Federal agents took Richard Crosby III into custody in Mason on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Crosby is accused of using a false identity to get hired by at least three law firms while he was under indictment in Hamilton County for allegedly stealing from clients, new federal court records show.

Federal authorities have now also charged Crosby, 36, with wire fraud, Social Security number fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in the federal case at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in federal court in downtown Cincinnati.

Crosby ran as a Democrat in 2017 for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

He withdrew before the primary in May 2018, and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Columbia Tusculum, continues to hold the seat

Crosby began running afoul of the law years ago, according to state and federal court filings.

The Cincinnati Bar Association filed a complaint against him in November 2020 and he indicated his intent to resign from the practice of law in 2021.

Later that year, Crosby was indicted twice and charged in Hamilton County with crimes related to stealing client funds. He was charged with two counts each of theft and unauthorized use of property.

The charges relate to $7,500 or more but less than $150,000 between Feb. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, his indictment states.

He was employed at the Strauss Troy law firm in downtown Cincinnati during his dealings with both clients, including an Indiana woman for whom he did estate planning, according to records at the Ohio Supreme Court.

The other client operated a Mt. Airy beauty business who last year sued him and his law firm, Crosby and Post LLC, of Norwood and Columbus, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

She won a $90,600 judgment against him on June 6, court records state.

The woman’s lawsuit says she retained Crosby to establish a new Ohio corporation to act as a holding company for her beauty business.

He told her establishing a holding company would have tax benefits for her, so she gave him a $45,200 check payable on her business account to his law firm on Oct. 28, 2019, according to the lawsuits.

Crosby said he would create a bank account in the name of a new company and deposit that check into the account. The money was to be held in the trust for the woman and her company, but “she became uncomfortable Mr. Crosby holding her funds and requested the money be returned,” the lawsuit states.

On Nov. 8, 2019, she sent him a text message: “N why did u cash the $45,200 check?”

The suit says he responded: “That was always the plan and what we discussed. I deposited that into the firm IOLTA (Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts), which is why it was made out to Crosby and Post. I’ll explain in person, in more detail. That’s going to be completely returned a part of your fund for your new company.”

The woman’s business received a wire transfer from Crosby and his law firm for $15,000 on Nov. 12, 2019.

“Defendants have failed and refused to return the remaining $30,200,” the suit alleged.

Crosby denied the allegations in court records and filed counterclaims, but those were dismissed by the judge.

Grievances involving both women also were filed with the Cincinnati Bar Association, state records show.

The allegations were reported to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Crosby was “separated” from Strauss Troy in September 2019, the law firm confirmed to FOX19 NOW in 2021.

“Strauss Troy has been working with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office and state and local bar associations concerning this situation from the beginning and will continue to do whatever is necessary to see that justice is rightly served. We look forward to a speedy completion of the judicial process,” the law firm’s statement said in June 2021.

After his Hamilton County indictments, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio entered an order disbarring Crosby.

Crosby was arrested earlier this year and convicted of two counts of felony theft on May 26, according to a copy of his plea entry.

The other two charges were dismissed.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins sentenced him to five years of probation.

He was ordered to repay his former law firm $49,236.72 and $30,000 to the Ohio Supreme Court Lawyer Fund for client protection through his attorney’s trust account and hold through appeal. If the conviction is upheld, the money will pay restitution to his victims, court records show.

Crosby’s attorney has since filed a notice of appeal on his behalf.

If he violates his probation, the court “would impose” an 18-month prison sentence, according to a copy of his sentence.

It is while this criminal case was pending that federal court records show he created an email account using “richardcwilliamsesq.”

Crosby is accused of using the email address and alias Richard Williams to communicate with a law firm in Washington D.C. in June 2021 which briefly employed “Williams.”

In September 2022, Crosby used his alias to apply for an attorney position with a law firm based in Miami, Florida. At this point, he was disbarred in Ohio and arrested on the Hamilton County charges,

He met with a recruiter via Zoom, and represented himself as Richard Williams, a licensed attorney admitted to the bar in New York and D.C.

Crosby then met with one of the firm’s hiring managers in Florida and was ultimately offered employment in October 2022, federal officials allege.

His starting salary was $185,000 annually with a $5,000 signing bonus.

Crosby is accused of using another individual’s Social Security number, passport number and banking information to complete his onboarding paperwork at the law firm, federal court records show.

In April, the firm received an inquiry from an investigator with the Clermont County Child Support Enforcement Office, making the firm aware of Crosby’s true identity.

He was fired.

In July, Crosby again used the alias to attempt to obtain employment, federal officials say.

He allegedly interviewed over Zoom with senior management of a law firm located in Coral Gables, Florida and doctored a “screenshot” of the name Richard Coleman Williams Jr. in the online D.C. bar membership directory to attach with his resume, according to the federal government.

The firm offered Crosby a starting salary of $195,000 per year with a $10,000 signing bonus, but eventually determined Crosby was using a false identity and did not hire him.

Crosby also misrepresented himself to try to get hired by at least one other law firm in 2021, state records show.

In March of that year, the CEO of a company in Colorado contacted Gregory Harrison, an attorney at Dinsmore & Shohl who is a member of the grievance committee at the Cincinnati Bar Association.

Darren Lampert wrote that he received Crosby’s resume from a Colorado employment agency. Crosby was seeking a job as General Counsel.

“After a brief Google background search I discovered very troubling allegations of fraud which I believe if true could lead to either suspension or disbarment,” he wrote. “I felt it was my obligation as a member of the bar to forward Mr. Crosby’s resume, which leaves out his work history at Strauss, Troy Esqs together with the cover letter from the employment agency. I declined the interview and have never spoken with Mr. Crosby.”

The proceedings at the Ohio State Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct were “stayed” in April 2021 after Crosby “filed an application to retire or resign from the practice of law,” state records show

That same month, a third client, a Columbus woman, filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against Crosby in Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court.

She sought at least $100,000 in what she says are damages she incurred as a result of hiring him to handle a legal dispute in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with a construction company she hired to do work at her home.

More recently, Crosby was sued in January by a limited company that alleges in court records he breached a residential lease contract and is seeking a $2,515.77 judgment against him.

