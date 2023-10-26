Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline over an Ohio State Bar Association complaint about two Facebook posts he made on an open case.

Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler recused himself from the case, a guardianship, in August, county court records show.

He has to respond to the complaint by Nov 13.

He is accused of violating multiple portions of state judicial conduct rules.

The complaint is related to two October 2022 Facebook posts the judge admittedly made about a guardianship case he was overseeing that had what ultimately were determined to be unfounded accusations of elder abuse regarding a woman.

He posted in response to comments made by the woman’s son, according to the complaint.

The woman suffers from dementia and has moved to assisted living, it states.

The complaint says the judge wrote in one post: “I am glad that a nice neighbor called Senior Services and we got your mother into a safe, clean and healthy facility. God only knows what would have happened to her if a Good Samaritan neighbor had not reported this elder abuse The home photos in evidence don’t lie. Anyone in the public can look at them as they are part of your mother’s case file.”

He also wrote to her son: “You lost your case because you were wrong” and “You were wrong for not taking proper care of your mother” and “when you did make it to court you often reeked of alcohol,” according to a copy of the complaint online.

The complaint notes that a court official told a reporter that the woman was removed from her home “because it was a squalid, unsafe living environment” and because her son wasn’t providing proper care but that first allegation is misleading and wrong.

The family made complaints to the judge and online in previous years, according to the bar complaint. It also says the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office sent the woman’s son a letter in 2019 asking that he stop sending “threatening and harassing correspondence.”

The judge realized within a few hours he shouldn’t have posted the comments, deleted them and gave control of the Facebook page to another staff member, according to the complaint.

He also deleted or hid the son’s comments.

Winkler has been a judge for more than 20 years, since 1999, and was elected to probate court in November 2014 and re-elected in 2020, according to his biography on the court’s website.

Judges, like attorneys, are held to certain ethical standards mandated by state and federal law.

The Supreme Court of Ohio makes the final determination on whether the judge has violated Ohio’s ethical or professional rules.

If the Ohio Supreme Court determines the judge is in violation of either the professional or ethical rules, the Court will decide on disciplinary action. The discipline can range from a public reprimand, or limitation on the judge’s duties, to a full disbarment.

If there is not sufficient evidence of ethical misconduct, the complaint may be dismissed at any time during the investigation and hearing process.

