Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case

The Ohio State Bar Association filed the complaint Monday with the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline over an Ohio State Bar Association complaint about two Facebook posts he made on an open case.

Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler recused himself from the case, a guardianship, in August, county court records show.

He has to respond to the complaint by Nov 13.

FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from Judge Winkler and will update this story once we hear back.

He is accused of violating multiple portions of state judicial conduct rules.

The complaint is related to two October 2022 Facebook posts the judge admittedly made about a guardianship case he was overseeing that had what ultimately were determined to be unfounded accusations of elder abuse regarding a woman.

He posted in response to comments made by the woman’s son, according to the complaint.

The woman suffers from dementia and has moved to assisted living, it states.

The complaint says the judge wrote in one post: “I am glad that a nice neighbor called Senior Services and we got your mother into a safe, clean and healthy facility. God only knows what would have happened to her if a Good Samaritan neighbor had not reported this elder abuse The home photos in evidence don’t lie. Anyone in the public can look at them as they are part of your mother’s case file.”

He also wrote to her son: “You lost your case because you were wrong” and “You were wrong for not taking proper care of your mother” and “when you did make it to court you often reeked of alcohol,” according to a copy of the complaint online.

The complaint notes that a court official told a reporter that the woman was removed from her home “because it was a squalid, unsafe living environment” and because her son wasn’t providing proper care but that first allegation is misleading and wrong.

The family made complaints to the judge and online in previous years, according to the bar complaint. It also says the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office sent the woman’s son a letter in 2019 asking that he stop sending “threatening and harassing correspondence.”

The judge realized within a few hours he shouldn’t have posted the comments, deleted them and gave control of the Facebook page to another staff member, according to the complaint.

He also deleted or hid the son’s comments.

Winkler has been a judge for more than 20 years, since 1999, and was elected to probate court in November 2014 and re-elected in 2020, according to his biography on the court’s website.

Judges, like attorneys, are held to certain ethical standards mandated by state and federal law.

The Supreme Court of Ohio makes the final determination on whether the judge has violated Ohio’s ethical or professional rules.

If the Ohio Supreme Court determines the judge is in violation of either the professional or ethical rules, the Court will decide on disciplinary action. The discipline can range from a public reprimand, or limitation on the judge’s duties, to a full disbarment.

If there is not sufficient evidence of ethical misconduct, the complaint may be dismissed at any time during the investigation and hearing process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss
Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders
Every day, millions of people get behind the wheel in Ohio. Only 66% of drivers in the state...
Ohio senator looks to revamp state’s Move Over law