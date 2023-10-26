Man fights to prove he is alive after social security mix-up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was involved in an unexpected fight after he applied for a mortgage and was denied because officials thought he was dead.

What Gilbert Parker calls his nightmare started out with a dream to buy a home and move closer to his family in New York. But that dream was ripped away when his mortgage broker told him his application was denied.

“She said ‘Your credit report came back that you’re deceased,’ and I said, ‘Lady you’re making a mistake, I’m talking to you,’ and that’s how everything unfolded,” Parker told FOX19 NOW.

Parker says Major Credit Bureaus Transunion and Experian listed him as a “deceased person.” After some digging, he learned it stemmed from a social security number mix-up.

“What’s crazy about it is throughout those years I was getting denied for stuff and it would just say “no credit history,” so in my mind, I thought, “Well, that’s good, nobody can steal my name or my identity because I ain’t got no history,” but I didn’t understand that I didn’t have no history because I was considered dead,” he explained.

A Social Security Administration report shows Parker is not the only one.

Between 2011 and 2017, more than 7,000 mistaken Social Security death reports were corrected each year, the report says.

After contacting the Social Security Administration, officials responded with a statement that said their records are “highly accurate” and advised those mistakenly listed as deceased to contact their local Social Security office as soon as possible.

However, FOX19 NOW found the statement to be nearly identical to statements they have given to other news organizations who were all reporting similar stories to Parker’s.

“Social security has, I think, made some effort to improve the kind of reporting that ends up in somebody getting terminated in the computer system, so that it’s less likely to happen than it used to be, but it’s still a problem and it’s catastrophic when it happens,” said Cincinnati attorney Mike Walters, Pro Seniors’ Legal Helpline Manager.

He says he receives calls from clients who say they were mistakenly listed as dead less frequently than in the past, but he says he still gets one or two calls a year from police asking for help.

“Bank records can be a problem. Medicare records are tied to social security. Your credit score goes to zero,” Walters said.

Zero is where Parker currently finds himself, he said.

He has been mistakenly listed as dead for so long, he says he no longer qualifies for a credit score.

“And then they said to me on the phone, ‘Well, you had no credit activity.’ How does a dead man get credit?” Parker said. “That’s what I asked them. Y’all had me listed as dead, so how does a dead man get credit cause every time I applied for something, I got denied and didn’t know why, but now I know why, y’all had me listed as deceased. "

FOX19 NOW also contacted Credit Bureaus Transunion and Experian where a representative said they would reach out to Mr. Parker. However, they have not yet responded.

All the while, Parker’s battle to have his financial history restored continues.

“And now I’m still fighting to prove to people that I had a credit history,” he said. “I’m 56 years old, I can’t sit up here and build my credit back up. I’m at zero, so that’s going to have to take five or six years. But to have to prove to people that I’m alive and to start all over again to get the benefits that everyone else gets, no I don’t see where that’s fair at all.”

The Social Security Administration urges those in the same situation to take their passport or driver’s license to their local social security office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.