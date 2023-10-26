Mom arrested in stabbing of son in Delhi Township: court docs

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is under arrest in a stabbing attack on her own son, court records show.

It happened early Wednesday in the 3900 block of Delhi Avenue in Delhi Township.

Officers responded to a report of a 19-year-old man with a stab wound.

Police told us at the scene Wednesday the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the woman who stabbed him appeared to be intoxicated.

They charged his mother, Jessica Williams, 52, with felonious assault and domestic violence.

She spent the night at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police wrote in court records she knowingly stabbed a household family member, her son, “harming his left arm using a steak knife.”

