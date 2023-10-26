NKY woman worried about child’s safety after Ring camera catches car wrecking yard

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Crittenden woman captured someone driving a car and wrecking her yard on a Ring camera, and she’s now worried about letting her 15-month-old daughter play outside.

Rachel Wodraska said she heard a loud noise and then received an alert from her Ring camera.

She checked her phone to find a video of someone driving a car through her yard, up by her front porch. The incident made her angry because of the damage to her yard, but also concerned about letting her toddler play outside.

“I don’t know if there was something in the road or if they weren’t paying attention, but they drove off our neighbor’s yard and into our flower bed,” Wodraska said. “Inches from our house. Then sped off through our yard and our neighbor’s yard.”

Wodraska lives on Lebanon Road and said she often sees drivers speed past her house. This incident made her nervous about the safety of her family.

“That just cemented the fact that we’re never letting her play out here because if I can’t trust people not to drive in our yard, I’m not trusting her to be out here,” Wodraska said.

Wodraska said she has posted on social about the incident and is planning on filing a police report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.