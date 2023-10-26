‘Pacman’ Jones now allowed to travel thru CVG, but with one stipulation

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky judge lifted a no-flight restriction against former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones, but there is a stipulation.

While Jones can now fly in and out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the judge said he cannot consume alcohol at the airport, according to the district court clerk.

The former Bengal was arrested on Sept. 11 at CVG after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger.”

The restriction comes after his previous request to travel through the regional airport was originally denied.

At the time of the first request, his attorney told Boone County District Court Judge Marcia Thomas during a hearing that the ban was impacting his work, including with ESPN.

He faces one count each of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He was arrested early Monday, Sept. 11.

He was a passenger on a United Airlines flight taxing to the runway around 6 a.m.

As the flight attendant gave a safety briefing, Jones was complaining about his charger port not working, according to his citation.

“He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and harm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations,” the citation states. “He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems.”

Jones remained argumentative and “Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person,” according to his citation.

The captain turned the flight around and airport police tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the citation.

Jones threatened physical injury and while in the officer’s presence said: “Wait, I’m going to get you and that is not a threat it’s a promise,” court records state. “I’m going to get you.”

Police took him into custody at that point and handcuffed him.

The former Bengal went on the social media platform X, firmly Twitter, to refute the claims about what happened on the plane.

“The argument was the plug didn’t work,” Jones said in his video post. “So, I was like, ‘Hey, excuse me, sir, can move I me to another (expletive) seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work.’ Oh, you want to leave? We got to go all the way back to the gate. Well (expletive) that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Jones continued, “Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested. Man, this (expletive) gotta be a movie.”

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.