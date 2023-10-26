SB I-75 ramp to WB I-74 closed due to oil spill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ramp to westbound Interstate 74 from SB I-75 is shut down due to an oil spill, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

It was reported around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

The department’s traffic unit is on scene investigating, police say.

It’s not clear how long this will be closed, but this comes in the midst of the morning rush.

Detour around it by taking the Mitchell Avenue exit off SB I-75.

Turn right off the exit and head west on Mitchell Avenue, turn left onto Spring Grove Avenue and then continue on Blue Rock Road to Colerain Avenue to reach I-74.

Further north on SB I-75, you also can take westbound Interstate 275 to reach I-74.

