UAW, Ford deal means laid-off Sharonville workers should be back to work

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - With the United Auto Workers and Ford reaching a tentative deal on a contract Wednesday, workers that have been laid off at the automaker’s Sharonville plant should be back to work soon, according to UAW Local 863.

“Part of the tentative agreement is our workers - who are on strike and who are laid-off - will end up back to work before we vote on the contract,” Local 863 President Todd Turner said. “We don’t know if that’s going to be Monday, we don’t know if that’s going to be Friday. We have no idea yet.”

Turner said the new contract is the best he’s seen in his 25 years with the union. He said the UAW was able to gain back concessions it gave in 2007 and 2008 during The Great Recession.

Turner and other members of leadership at Ford plants (UAW National-Ford Council) will vote on Sunday in Detroit on whether to send the deal to the membership for a vote

UAW President Shawn Fain said if the council agrees on the deal, the union will have a special Facebook Live announcing the details of the contract and will have digital versions of the contract available by Sunday.

The UAW announced Wednesday night that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford for a new four-year contract.

