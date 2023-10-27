Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

2023 Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky

Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio and Kentucky.
Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio and Kentucky.(KCRG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is on Tuesday, meaning trick-or-treaters will be dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring home lots of candy.

Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky.

Ohio

  • Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Avondale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Bethel: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • City of Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Colerain Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Green Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Madeira: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Milford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • New Richmond: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Sharonville: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

Kentucky

  • Bellevue: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Covington: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Newport: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

If you have a trick-or-treat location and time that is not on our list, please click here to submit it. Include the location and time in the email.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss
Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders
Every day, millions of people get behind the wheel in Ohio. Only 66% of drivers in the state...
Ohio senator looks to revamp state’s Move Over law