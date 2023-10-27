4-month-old’s death in the West End leads to woman’s arrest, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested two days after an infant was found dead in the West End.

Ja’nasia Green, 23, was taken into custody Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of a 4-month-old, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

On Wednesday, police said Cincinnati firefighters found the infant boy unresponsive at a home on Jones Street, between Derrick Turnbow Avenue and Luke Drive, around 12 p.m. The 4-month-old died at the scene, police explained.

Cincinnati police did not explain the relationship between Green and the infant.

Neighbors on Jones Street said Green is the 4-month-old’s mother.

The 23-year-old was served an eviction notice in September, according to Hamilton County court records.

On the day the 4-month-old was found, records show she was to be removed from the apartment.

Kristin Monsi says she was walking in the area the other day when she saw the coroner’s vehicle and officers arrive at Green’s home.

“Four months [old] and she was just being evicted,” said Monsi. “She probably had more than just that going on. So, family needs to stay close and friends need to check on next friends and neighbors need to check on neighbors because you never know when someone needs some help.”

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

