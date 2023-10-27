Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

4-month-old’s death in the West End leads to woman’s arrest, police say

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ja'nasia Green, 23, on an open murder warrant for the death...
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ja'nasia Green, 23, on an open murder warrant for the death of a male infant.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Brittany Harry
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested two days after an infant was found dead in the West End.

Ja’nasia Green, 23, was taken into custody Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of a 4-month-old, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

On Wednesday, police said Cincinnati firefighters found the infant boy unresponsive at a home on Jones Street, between Derrick Turnbow Avenue and Luke Drive, around 12 p.m. The 4-month-old died at the scene, police explained.

Cincinnati police did not explain the relationship between Green and the infant.

Neighbors on Jones Street said Green is the 4-month-old’s mother.

The 23-year-old was served an eviction notice in September, according to Hamilton County court records.

On the day the 4-month-old was found, records show she was to be removed from the apartment.

Kristin Monsi says she was walking in the area the other day when she saw the coroner’s vehicle and officers arrive at Green’s home.

“Four months [old] and she was just being evicted,” said Monsi. “She probably had more than just that going on. So, family needs to stay close and friends need to check on next friends and neighbors need to check on neighbors because you never know when someone needs some help.”

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins demands to be reinstated as head coach - WVU Basketball
Former Cincinnati, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has a new job
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces complaint over Facebook posts on open case
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is bringing his 2024 tour through Ohio...
Chris Stapleton announces 3 Ohio concerts for 2024 tour
No arrests have been made while police continue to investigate.
Coroner IDs woman killed after shooting, crash near Cincinnati school

Latest News

Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide
Juveniles arrested in Delhi Township smoke shop break-in, homicide, police say
Chris Lewis says he is having to relearn how to gauge his depth perception and how to drive...
Man says random attack in Over-the-Rhine left him with permanent vision loss
Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward
Alto Miles’ next court appearance will be done via Zoom on Nov. 9.
‘I’m God’: Man’s outburst in court delays trial in 2020 Avondale murders
Every day, millions of people get behind the wheel in Ohio. Only 66% of drivers in the state...
Ohio senator looks to revamp state’s Move Over law