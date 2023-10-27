Contests
Cincinnati Country Day students win grant to push their invention forward

Cincinnati Country Day students begin making a prototype for a national competition.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high school is sending a small group of students to present their own invention to solve a big problem in the Tri-State and beyond.

“We’re trying to save people’s lives and it’s incredibly humbling that we can do that,” explains Cincinnati Country Day sophomore Kate Kranias.

Kranias is a member of Cincinnati Country Day’s InvenTeam. They recently won a $7,500 grant for their invention to help with bike safety.

“As a school, and in Indian Hill, a lot of people bike on these roads and there’s not necessarily a bike lane. There’s just the shoulder and it’s pretty dangerous,” Kranias continues, “And only three miles from here a teacher from Country Day, Mr. Fred Carrie was struck and killed by a car [in 2014], a drunk driver. It’s something that we still recognize and it had a profound impact on the community.”

Last year, another person was hit and killed on the same road as the high school in Indian Hill.

These students say part of the problem is education and visibility.

“With our invention, we will hopefully increase the visibility of bikers on the road making it a safer endeavor for the bikers and make it a more widely done activity,” says Cincinnati Country Day Junior Ayaan Arif.

More than addressing the problem of bike safety, these students are learning how to communicate, problem-solve, and so much more.

“The ability to give out unfiltered ideas to a group of people without fear of judgment,” answers Arif, “I think that was a hard hit for me. I just think too much about the ideas before I say them and I think a lot of us have grown in that aspect.”

The InvenTeam was one of eight schools across the country chosen to win a grant and present their invention in June at MIT in Cambridge, Mass.

“It will be a place for us to showcase our prototype, to get the word out about the problem,” Kranias adds, “People don’t know as much about bike laws as you would hope.”

You will have to stay tuned for their final invention next spring. They go to MIT in June.

