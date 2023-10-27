Dashcam footage shows police chase after teen allegedly stole car

GOLF MANOR, Ohio (WXIX) - Police released dash cam footage showing the aftermath of a car chase that started in Golf Manor and ended with a crash into power lines in Elmwood Place.

A 15-year-old was arrested and accused of stealing the car and leading police through multiple jurisdictions until crashing in Elmwood Place.

The chase started at Ridge and Highland Avenues and lasted several minutes. The suspect drove into the parking lot of a strip mall, drove between other cars, and was on the wrong side of the road at one point.

The chase ended at McGregor Avenue near Locus Street in Elmwood Place. The suspect took off running and lost his shoe.

